



Uche Secondus, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says Nigerians did not bargain for “avoidable bloodletting and loss of human lives” during the 2015 elections.





Secondus said this in his New Year message issued by Ike Abonyi, his spokesman.





He advised Nigerians to see 2019 as “the restoration year” for the country, noting that the electorate’s decisions will determine the future of the country.





He said 2019 provides the opportunity to save the country from her current state of “misrule”.





“The general election in the country this year 2019 provides ample opportunity for the country to be rescued and restored as the biggest black nation in the world both economically and politically, ” the statement read.





“This year provides us the ground to save our democracy and the country from the comatose state misrule has placed it.





“Nigerians did not vote in 2015 for their economy which was the best in the continent to be so damaged to merit her the poor capital of the world.





“It was not the desire of Nigerians in 2015 when they voted to have such frightening unemployment record as confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics after nearly four years.





“Our nation did not bargain for this quantum of avoidable bloodletting and loss of human lives when it voted in 2015.”





The national chairman said it would be a huge disservice to the nation if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails to give the country free, fair and credible elections in 2019.





Secondus advised security agencies in the country to remember that their responsibility is to Nigerians and not to “a particular government in power”.





He urged global democracies to show more than passing interests in the 2019 elections because of the strategic importance of Nigeria in the democratic community of Africa.