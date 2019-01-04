



The Association of White Witches in Nigeria, AWWN, has warned the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar against repeating the mistake of former President Goodluck Jonathan, if he wants to win the election.





The witches claimed that Jonathan refused to listen to the “wise” an action that led to his defeat in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.





AWWN spokesperson, Dr. Okhue Iboi, in a chat with Independent on Thursday, said Atiku should hearken to instructions if he wants to defeat Buhari during the presidential election.





The association said for the former Vice President to win, he has to undertake the assignment of visiting the church, mosque, and the witches’ association for special prayers.

According to Oboi, “These three spiritual places are keys in this year’s election. He has to go to these three places for special prayers to be offered on him. If he fails to do so and chooses to follow the way of Jonathan, then he should forget the presidency.





“In 2015, we told President Jonathan the same thing, but he refused and we all know what happened after that. Millions of Nigerians want Atiku to be the next president, but he has this assignment to undertake so that God can clear his way to win the election.”





Iboi disclosed that during their meeting which was held in Calabar, the Cross River State capital in the first week of December, it was clear that the gods favoured Atiku to be the next president of Nigeria but he must seek spiritual covering.





“Atiku will win Buhari with a landslide if he obeys this simple instruction,” he said.