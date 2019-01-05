 Nigerian Model Alli Ojo Comes Out As A Lesbian | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Alli Ojo, a Nigerian model and actress is a lesbian. She publicly declared in a new video days after hinting her fans with a sneak peek of the LGBTI flag.


After publicly letting the cat out of the bag, the model then urged fans to give their full support to her as she countinues the journey of her decision.

Alli Ojo who announced she is a lesbian in a video she shared on Twitter. Watch the videos;

