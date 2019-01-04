A Nigerian man by name, James William took to his facebook page to dare God to prove himself by taking his life.





James wrote I dare God to take my life in 30 minutes, if he cant, then that means he doesn’t exist.





This is coming not long after a Nigerian atheist claimed he will gladly live in a lake of fire if he discovers God exists on the last day. Ayodele said;





“Both atheists and religious people face the same dilemma when asked this question. It is like asking a Christian what would happened if he dies and finds out that Christianity is not the way but Islam; or what a Muslim would do if he dies and discovers that Judaism is the only true religion.









“We read in the Bible where God was said to have intentionally hardened King Pharaoh’s heart so that God could kill all the innocent firstborn of Egyptian families. This is barbaric and I wouldn’t want to be associated with a figure of such unstable behaviour. So, if am to evaluate the personality of God and that of Satan as presented in the Bible, Satan is not responsible for any evil but God. And moreover, it is better to die for a good cause. If I could be good to everyone on earth and still find myself in Satan’s hellfire because I didn’t accept a man as my lord and saviour, then I will be glad to live in such lake of fire.”