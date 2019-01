A Nigerian man by name, James William took to his facebook page to dare God to prove himself by taking his life.





James wrote I dare God to take my life in 30 minutes, if he cant, then that means he doesn’t exist.





Ayodele said; This is coming not long after a Nigerian atheist claimed he will gladly live in a lake of fire if he discovers God exists on the last day.Ayodele said;





“Both atheists and religious people face the same dilemma when asked this question. It is like asking a Christian what would happened if he dies and finds out that Christianity is not the way but Islam; or what a Muslim would do if he dies and discovers that Judaism is the only true religion.





But to answer this question directly, I don’t play Pascal’s Wager. I would still not be bothered if I die and find out that the God of Christians is the right God. This is because I have studied the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and found only a single place where Satan actually took the life of someone and at the permission of God. Millions of people were killed in the Bible by God himself or under His instruction.