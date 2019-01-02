NIGERIAN AIR FORCE HELICOPTER LOST IN COMBAT



The Nigerian Airforce has announced that one of its helicopter providing air support to troops engaging terrorists in Damasak, Borno State is missing.Ibikunle Daramola, Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, made this known in a series of tweet posted on the official twitter handle of the Nigerian Airforce.According to Daramola, the helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops.He said, “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno State”.“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The incident, occurred about 7:45 pm today, 2 January 2019. Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty”.‘As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made available to the public. “