Super Eagles star, Odion Ighalo has shared a hilarious video of his mother reacting to his extreme workout routine.

The 29-year-old striker shared the videos of her reaction on Instagram’s Instastories on Wednesday. In the brief video, the footballer’s mother could be heard saying, “This is too much” as he continued his routine.
See the video below...

  






