



Nigerian musician, Burna Boy is at it again and this time, the target of his wrath are Nigerians, who he says represent the largest number of 'unprogressive fools.'





Yesterday was unofficially declared as Burna Boy day on social media following his outburst after he was announced as one of the performers at the upcoming 2019 edition of the Coachella festival.





The annual California festival announced its complete lineup on Wednesday night, January 2, 2019 with Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande among the headliners along with the likes of Diplo, Tame Impala and Khalid.

Burna Boy had an issue with the way his name appeared on the line-up poster, complaining about the size of the character and this generated a lot of reactions all day on Twitter.





Perhaps, taken aback by comments and opinions from a number of his citizens, Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram page to complain about the 'backward unprogressive' mind state of Nigerians.

In a now deleted post shared on Friday, January 4, 2018, Burna Boy wrote, ''Don't worry, I know for a fact that my own country, NIGERIA is home to the largest number of backward Unprogressive FOOLS.





I will still fight for them because they are not mentally advanced enough to fight for themselves. They will Forever have my Genuine undying LOVE.





To the few proud Young AFRICAN Intellectuals who will not conform to whatever bullshit they are given. you are the Only Hope of AFRICA. God bless you all.''

He has also promised to hold a press conference where he will further explain the reasons and justification for his actions.





The Coachella festival which turns 20 this year, is one of the biggest and most famous annual music events in the world, providing a platform for top and established artists, as well as emerging artists to showcase their art to a global audience.





It is, however, important to note that the way the line-up was announced has been the traditional way by which Coachella unfolds its list of performing acts with the headliner's showcased in large letters while its long line-up of supporting performers are in lesser characters.





Coachella is yet to respond to Burna Boy's statement and it will interesting to see if the singer for this reason, will miss the opportunity to perform on this stage like King Sunny Ade and Wizkid who were listed in 2017 and 2018 consecutively but were unable to attend.





Seun Kuti and his band however performed on the Coachella stage in 2012.