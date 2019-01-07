Embattled Senator Dino Melaye was rushed to the Police Hospital in Garki, Abuja shortly after he was arrested by the police last Friday January 4th.





Recall that Dino slumped immediately he got to the police headquarters after he surrendered to the police last week. The police has accused Dino and his thugs of attempting to murder a polic





Here are new photos of him receiving medication in the hospital.













The embattled senator in a statement relased yesterday denied being amongst the lawmakers who booed President Buhari.





According to Punch, the Senator made this known in a statement signed by his media aide, Gideon Ayodele.





On December 19, 2018, Buhari, while presenting the 2019 budget at the National Assembly, was booed by some lawmakers.





Speaking on the incident, Melaye said that he was absent from the chambers when it happened.





His media aide, also said “The attention of Senator Dino Melaye has been drawn to a malicious reference to his person on the social media as one of the lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2019 Budget presentation before a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.





“Before now, he (Melaye) had refused to refute the mischievous social media fabrication for what it is — a cheap lie — Senator Dino Melaye was not in the National Assembly that day.





“For the avoidance of doubt, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye was absent at the televised 2019 budget presentation session and hereby challenges anyone with contrary proof to come forward with such.”