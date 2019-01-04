



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says his role in Nigerian politics is to be a vigilant watchman.





Obasanjo said this on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, while receiving Yabaji Sani, presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).





In a statement by Pam Ibrahim, director of Sani’s presidential campaign organisation, Obasanjo was quoted as criticising political leaders who harass innocent citizens.





The former president said he would not hesitate to raise the alarm on irregularities in the polity when necessary.

“It is undemocratic, the attitude of some politicians who heat up the polity by undermining and denigrating other Nigerians, through thuggery and harassment of innocent citizens,” he said.





“My role in Nigerian politics would be that of a watchman who is expected to be vigilant and raise the alarm whenever it is necessary.”





Sani told the former president that his decision to contest for the presidency was borne out of the frustration of Nigerians, bad leadership and insecurity.





“We are in a country where the security of citizens is no longer guaranteed giving the crime rate we experience on a daily basis, especially insurgency, armed robbery and kidnappings across the country,” Sani said.



