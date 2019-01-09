 Minister of state for foreign affairs quits Buhari’s cabinet | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, the minister of state for foreign affairs, has resigned her appointment.

The minister confirmed her resignation to state house correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abba-Ibrahim, who is from Yobe state, attributed her action on the need to run for elective office.

She seeks to represent the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe.
The outgoing minister had in October 2018 at the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries defeated her son-in law, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim, to emerge flagbearer of the house of representative seat.

Abba-Ibrahim, who was appointed minister in November 2015 by President Buhari, scored 1,295 votes to defeat her step son who got 15 votes.

The minister’s resignation came barely six weeks after the resignation of minister of state for environment, Ibrahim Jibril, following his selection by the Nasarawa emirate council as the new emir of Nasarawa.





