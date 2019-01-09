



Khadija Bukar Abba-Ibrahim, the minister of state for foreign affairs, has resigned her appointment.





The minister confirmed her resignation to state house correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.





Abba-Ibrahim, who is from Yobe state, attributed her action on the need to run for elective office.





She seeks to represent the Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani federal constituency of Yobe.





Abba-Ibrahim, who was appointed minister in November 2015 by President Buhari, scored 1,295 votes to defeat her step son who got 15 votes.





The minister’s resignation came barely six weeks after the resignation of minister of state for environment, Ibrahim Jibril, following his selection by the Nasarawa emirate council as the new emir of Nasarawa.