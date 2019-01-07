



The military in Gabon on Monday claiming it has seized power from the President Ali Bongo-led government in the country.





The BBC reports that soldiers in the West African country said they launched a coup to restore democracy.





They took control of the national radio station in the early hours of Monday to read a short statement announcing a “National Restoration Council”.





President Bongo, who took over power in 2009, reportedly suffered a stroke in October and received treatment in Morocco.

Bongo sought to put an end to the rumours about his health with a New Year message in which he said he was feeling fine.





Soldiers said they had been disappointed by the message, calling it “a pitiful sight” and a “relentless attempt to cling onto power.”