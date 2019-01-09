



Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed regret over the violence that broke out at its campaign flag-off.





It assured Lagosians that such display of crude force would not repeat itself in the cause of the campaigns.





The party in a statement issued last night by its Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe, blamed the unfortunate incident on a disagreement between two factions of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, which they carried into the campaign grounds of the party.





Recall that a staunch supporter of the APC and factional leader of the NURTW in Oshodi area of Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck and is currently receiving treatment.





However, Igbokwe insisted that the APC and its supporters had no hand in the violence.





The statement read: “History was again recorded in Ikeja today (yesterday) as Lagos APC opens its 2019 general election campaigns that clearly and eloquently sent signals out there that the owner of the house is still at home. The organisation, the crowd, the colours, the joy and fun added beauty and class to the carnival which was unprecedented in the history of Lagos politics.





“We only have our teeming supporters and the leadership of the party in the state to thank for displaying absolute trust, loyalty, commitment and affection for the party they have cherished for years and still continue to cherish till date.”