 Mbappe beats Kane, Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi, others to emerge this year’s most valuable player (See detail) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Mbappe beats Kane, Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi, others to emerge this year’s most valuable player (See detail)

5:49 PM 0
A+ A-

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has been named this year’s most valuable player in world football, with a £196.25million price tag.

A study by the CIES Football Observatory on Monday shows that the 20-year-old is rated as the most valuable player in world football.

According to CIES, Mbappe has had a £196.25m price tag put on his head in a study of the top 50 players from Europe’s five biggest leagues.

The France international is ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.


Kane has been valued at £180m (second), while Neymar is priced £177m (third position).

Messi has been valued at £153.7m (seventh position), while Ronaldo is priced £114m (nineteen position).





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top