An unnamed man has taken marriage proposal to a whole new level after he proposed to his woman in the middle of a very narrow bridgeThe boyfriend who proposed to his girlfriend of over 5 years in the middle of a wooden bridge during a recent adventure in Zimbabwe, disclosed that he has been waiting for years for the best moment. The proposal which was ‘too much’ for the lady, left her in tears.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...This follows up report of pro skier, mountaineer, and Patagonia spokesmodel Caroline Gleich proposing to her boyfriend, fellow skier Rob Lea, on top of a mountain.