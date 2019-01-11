A suspect, Okechukwu Nnaji, who allegedly robbed a man of 79 phones worth N3.5 million is to spend the next 11 days in the Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.









Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni remanded Nnaji pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.









The court could not take the plea of the accused as the magistrate said she needed the advice.









She adjourned the case until Jan. 22 for mention.









Nnaji, 38, who resides in Ojo, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and armed robbery.









Earlier, Police Prosecutor Victor Eruada told the court that Nnaji committed the offences on Oct. 26, at the Toyota area on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos.









Eruada said that the accused, armed with a pistol, robbed Mr Ifeanyi Eze of a carton containing the 79 pieces of phones.









“Eze who was on his way from Ikeja -where he went to buy the phones – to his office in Surulere, boarded a bus which the accused was one of the occupants.









“The accused pulled out a pistol to attack him before dispossessing him of his property and, in the process, sprinkled a watery and peppery substance which made him unconscious,” he said.









The alleged offences contravene Sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).