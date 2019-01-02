Met in 2014 November.

Dated for 11 months. All these while she was so homely and accommodating.



She would call to let me know about her movements even when I did not ask for.



She would apologize at any slight opportunity.



It was all rosy.



The parents kept calling and advising me not to let other ladies win me over.



They would visit or call my parents at every given opportunity and I felt “this is it”.



We got married almost a year later.



The first 2 weeks of the honeymoon was smooth until the 3rd week and bam! there was disagreement about money.



She stabbed me with a knife though the cut wasn’t too deep. It took me months to catch up with reality as the lady I was dating was a total different person.



That was the journey of misery and then it was nagging, disrespect and stuffs until I caught her on the phone telling her ex that she misses him and sh1ts.



I was devastated. This lady refused to apologize. She won’t even listen to me whenever I asked to have a heart to heart talk with her.



I had to involve her parents and it was by force before she apologized.



She got pregnant and 9 months later she was delivered of our first son.







2 weeks later, my attention was drawn to constant beeping on her phone and when I checked, my supposed wife was discussing with another of her ex about how tight and intact her v**gina was cos she gave birth through CS. And the guy used to be jealous cos he enjoyed the s.e.x they had as she was always tight and shits.



I was devastated. I drew her attention to it and she denied feigning ignorance. It was when I showed her screenshots that she accepted and asked me to forget about it, that what has happened has happened.



She would never say sorry. So called her elder brother and he begged me and begged her to apologize, still she won’t.



I reported to the mother. This didn’t help matters. The aunts numbering about 4 had to beg on her behalf.

I let it slide.



Things got worse and it came to a point where she would not cook. Even times when I return home from long journeys, I most times will have to go into the kitchen to sort myself.



Mum got sick and I asked that she come to us so that we can go to bigger hospital for proper check up and hell was let loose.







She stopped cooking and would only cook whenever she desires.



Time past and my life became almost miserable.



I would close from the office and won’t be able to go home. I would stroll into a beer parlour and while away time till maybe 10pm and would sneak out very early even before she wakes up.



Earlier in 2016, I had empowered her with 1.2 million to start a business and one dime I didn’t see as return on investment with her citing low patronage as the reason for the collapse of the business.



It was until the elder brother who was staying with us asked her for money and she refused that the dude disclosed that she made about 2.6 million from sales of items and services she rendered in the shop she denied making nothing from. She could not deny this fact but for my son I let it slide.



My wife would bring her female friend into the home and this lady even when she was engaged to a guy still go out to sleep with other guys.

I asked her to stop been friends with her and she blatantly refused. She would go ahead to invite the lady into my home and rain insults on me because I don’t want them together.



This final one was the calls she was making with her ex most times when I was away in the office.

I noticed and she couldn’t deny it. I later learnt that her cheat of a friend was the middle person that delivers messages to my wife whenever I was around.



I can’t take it anymore.



I don’t wanna die before my time.



I can’t eat in my house anymore as she threatened to poison me and nothing will happen. This was let out in a heat of a moment while we were exchanging words.



What’s the express way to divorce without complications?



NB: The dad has asked me to quit before I start to develop HBP.

