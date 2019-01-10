



Dame Judith Amaechi, wife of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday urged women to pray for her husband against attempts by some persons to destroy his credibility.





She made the call while apparently reacting to the recent audio tapes of her husband, who is the Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign, criticizing the president.





Speaking at an event by the Noble Women Movement for Buhari and Osinbajo, NWM4BO, in Abuja, she said the Minister’s detractors were against him due to his hard work.





According to her: “My husband, Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the DG Campaign for the president is working tirelessly but I want you even when this programme is over to pray for him because of the too many eyes that are on him not by any fault of his but because God’s favour is upon him.

“That the will of God will be done in Nigeria and that no man will take his position or take away what belongs to him.





“For the first time, we can boast that federal money is going to capital projects. At least, I know my husband’s ministry is a moving train. I was able to board a train that looks like I am abroad and I have been able to ply some roads that before now were gullies.





“First, it was because our President, Buhari has done a great job that we decided to rally round him. He has made remarkable improvement from the time he took over three years ago.





“The President’s wife, Aisha Buhari has also done well in her capacity with little or no resources and we as women have come together to give her the necessary backing so that they can finish up with the good job they have started and come February 2019 we shall return to the Glory of God for a second term and this requires a lot of work.