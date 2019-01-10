The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that one person died at an early hour train derailment on Thursday at Ashade railway crossing Agege, Lagos.





Hundreds of passengers had escaped death when a mass transit shuttle train derailed at the Ashade railway crossing on the Agege-Ikeja corridor in Lagos.





Mr Jerry Ochi, the Lagos Railway District Manager (RDM), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the victim died at the NRC hospital at Ebute Meta while receiving treatment.

“Efforts have been put in place to restore normalcy at the scene of the incident,” he said.





According to him, the NRC officials have been working to re-rail the train and repair the track.





“We will start our operation in two hours time, when the affected train is re-railed and the track is repaired.





“Our operations continue today because everything is under control and the vehicular traffic jam at the scene of event has been cleared,” he said.