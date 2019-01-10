 Kizz Daniel Fires Manager After Slap Controversy With Davido | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Singer KizzDaniel has fired his manager, Tumi Lawrence, days after he alleged that Davido slapped him at his December, 2018 concert in Lagos.

In a statement released via his Fly Boy Inc record label, the singer revealed that a new head of management and public relations personnel have taken over.

Davido has repeatedly denied the allegation leveled against him by Lawrence, while Daniel has remained quiet on the matter.





