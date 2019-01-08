President Muhammadu Buhari says the killings in Zamfara State are worse than those of Benue and Taraba states combined but those of Benue and Taraba were being reported more because of ethnic and religious considerations.









Buhari said this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by our correspondent.









When asked why the level of insecurity had increased in Katsina, Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, and Borno states, the President said, “The problem I think the press can help to stabilise the country (sic) is to ask for responsible reportage and leadership.









“The reason is the number of people killed in Taraba and Benue put together are not up to the number of people killed in Zamfara State but what the leadership of Benue and Taraba are reporting is an ethnic and religious thing which is very unfair to Nigeria.”









The President said herdsmen are known to carry sticks which are used in directing their cattle and occasionally machetes which they use in cutting grass for the feeding of their animals.









He said with the fall of Muamar Gadaffi of Libya, there was a massive arms proliferation which worsened the crisis in Nigeria.









Buhari said in the case of Zamfara, many steps had been taken including replacing all police officers that had served there for more than three years.