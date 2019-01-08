Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stated that she deserves an apology from singer Davido whom she claims sexually assaulted her.
She made this know after a fan asked to know why she’s always attacking the singer on social media.
The fan asked:
“Mama what do u want…..maybe i can inform @iam_Davido to give u…. Cuz me i don’t understand u again.”
Kemi Olunloyo replied saying:
“An apology for sexually harassing me on Twitter. I was the one wiping his tears off at Vero’s funeral after she died of a drug overdose on Deji’s 40th birthday #BabaOlowo a tragedy we all witnessed. Very ungreatful child. He was almost 11yo that year #HNNKemi”.
She also advised the singer to focus on his girlfriend, Chioma and cussed out at his fans
Concentrate on "Surviving Chioma"— Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo (@HNNAfrica) January 7, 2019
😁💔 and all the women who have been sexually abused and harassed like you did me. Vero had not even BORN you when #RKelly was sexually molesting girls and getting away with it. Just know that you have 3 daughters you hope never meets Kelly types
