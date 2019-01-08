 Kemi Olunloyo accuse Davido of sexually harassing her, demands apology | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Kemi Olunloyo accuse Davido of sexually harassing her, demands apology

1:20 PM 0
A+ A-

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stated that she deserves an apology from singer Davido whom she claims sexually assaulted her.

She made this know after a fan asked to know why she’s always attacking the singer on social media.

The fan asked:

“Mama what do u want…..maybe i can inform @iam_Davido to give u…. Cuz me i don’t understand u again.”

Kemi Olunloyo replied saying:

“An apology for sexually harassing me on Twitter. I was the one wiping his tears off at Vero’s funeral after she died of a drug overdose on Deji’s 40th birthday #BabaOlowo a tragedy we all witnessed. Very ungreatful child. He was almost 11yo that year #HNNKemi”.


She also advised the singer to focus on his girlfriend, Chioma and cussed out at his fans




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top