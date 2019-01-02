



Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, says the state is under siege by bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers.





He said this during the opening ceremony of an extra-ordinary security meeting.





Masari charged security operatives to step up the efforts in making the safe for residents.





“The citizens are on daily basis being harassed by bandits and kidnappers that are on rampage in the state,” he said.





“The Katsina government organised this one-day joint security and stakeholders meeting to proffer solutions to the state’s current insecurity challenge.





“Our state is currently under serious siege by armed robbers, kidnappers and armed bandits who arrest rural people at the grassroots at will and demand ransom, which if not paid, they kill their victims.





“The people of Katsina in the 34 local governments now sleep with one eye closed and the other opened. Our state is in a dangerous situation. Travellers are afraid of being stopped on the highway and arrested by kidnappers who demand ransom.”





Masari said the situation is so bad that some thieves stole some electrical equipment near the Government House at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Katsina.





“I am calling on all stakeholders to come out with solutions that will assist the security agencies to discharge their duties,” he said





Soldiers, policemen, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies attended the meeting.



