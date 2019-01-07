The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it was set to commence the publication of a bulletin of its financial activities to the public for the purpose of transparency.









The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.









Benjamin said that the bulletin, which will be known as “Jambulletin”, would be published every Monday and would not be for sale.









“The board has concluded plans to commence a weekly publication, “Jambulletin” for the public.









“This is in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s directive of full disclosure of all financial transactions in the public sector, in line with his transparency agenda.









“This bulletin will therefore, contain the board’s financial inflow and expenditure for every week.









“The board is taking transparency to another level. Nigerians will be able to read new editions of this bulletin every Monday on our website.









“The emphasis here is transparency. The board wants to be as open with its financial activities.









“We will also distribute the bulletins to offices and individuals who are interested,” he said.









Benjamin, however, added that the board would soon commence its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration scheduled for January 10.









According to him, the bulletin will also update the public on progress made in the registration exercise, while it lasts.











