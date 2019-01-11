



Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the commission will not disappoint Nigeria in the conduct of the forthcoming general election.





Yakubu made the pledge when he received Bernhard Schlagheck, German ambassador to Nigeria, during a courtesy visit to the commission on Thursday in Abuja.





He said the commission is aware that the world is watching, adding that what happened in 2015 was certainly not a fluke.





Yakubu said the commission hopes that 2019 would be a further affirmation of the maturity of Nigeria’s democracy.





“We are aware that the eyes of the world are on Nigeria for the reasons you have mentioned and more.





“We are also aware that in 2015 Nigeria conducted elections that were commended around the world.





“We have been a beneficiary of the elections. Each time we traveled on election observation around the world, people not only to praise the achievements of Nigeria in 2015, but wish to learn on the experience of Nigeria.





“It is 36 days today from the 2019 election; already the long term observation mission of the European Union is in Nigeria for the election, this is a further affirmation of the interest of the international community on elections.”





Yakubu commended the German Government and other international development partners for their support to INEC and the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commission (ECONEC) member countries.





He said: “What Nigeria achieved in 2015 and what we hope to achieve in 2019 is not just in the handiwork of what you see in the commission, but also the commission we received from the international community.





“So we appreciate these supports and I want to assure you that we will not let the world down.”



