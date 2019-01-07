



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has officially disclosed the number of registered voters to participate in the 2019 general elections.





The electoral body said eighty-four million, four thousand and eighty four Nigerians would be casting their votes in the forthcoming elections.





INEC, on its Twitter handle on Monday afternoon, also said it has handed the National Register of Voters to political parties.





A statement on its official handle reads, “INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu presents the National Register of Voters to Political Parties.





“For the 2019 General Elections, the official total number of registered voters is: 84,004,084. ( Eighty Four Million, Four Thousand, and Eighty Four).”