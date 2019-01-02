The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has described himself as the prophet sent to liberate Igbo from the political stranglehold of the Peoples Democratic Party.Ngige stated this on Tuesday at the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Office in Awka, the Anambra State capital, while addressing stakeholders and candidates of the All Progressives Congress.The minister who gave out no fewer than 4,000 bags of rice, 4,000 cartons of tomatoes among other items to the APC members, said he had not made any mistake in his political calculation throughout his political career.He said when it looked impossible for President Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2015 polls, he predicted that Buhari would win the election overwhelmingly and it came to pass.He said, “I’m a prophet the Igbo should listen to. I said it in 2015 and I am saying it again to Ndigbo that Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election convincingly.“It will be good and in the interest of the Igbo if we give Buhari another four years. By then, it will be ‘a pass and pass out’ for him instead of giving these sugar-coated PDP deceivers the chance to come and destroy and take this country to the precipice again.“Those who abandoned the party at the last minute, thinking the party would not win any election would, live to regret it.“We should give President Muhammadu Buhari maximum support in the 2019 general elections, that is the only and shortest way to get the Presidency for the Igbo.”Ngige added, “The restructuring my good friend, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party is promising is a deceit. Again, Atiku said he would do one tenure and go. This is another deceit. No Nigerian would do that.“President Olusegun Obasanjo agreed with some ex-generals who made him President that he would only do one term but we all saw how he wanted to do a third term.“Restructuring by the PDP is a proper deceit because the issue of restructuring is a constitutional matter. Nobody can do it unilaterally without recourse to the National Assembly. Restructuring is a broad area.”Ngige maintained that if the South-East unanimously supported and voted for Buhari at the February 16 poll, it would be morally wicked for any other geopolitical zone to deny the Igbo the Presidency slot in 2023.“2019 general elections are important to APC, especially in this state and I am telling you people now that we are ready to liberate our people again.“We should start behaving like the Jehovah’s Witnesses by going from house to house for sermons. APC must win seats in Anambra during the elections after winning the Presidency,” he said.