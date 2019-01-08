Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly spoke from his hospital bed at the Police Hospital in Garki, Abuja where he has been receiving treatment after he slumped at police custody.





Melaye said his blood pressure is high and he feels dizzy when the police visited him. In the video, the senator was seen struggling to speak loud as he needed someone to amplify his statements.





The police visited him with the intention to discharge him and take him to court to answer to the attempted murder case filed against him.





Although the Nigeria police force has declared him medically fit for trial, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has said he is not fit.