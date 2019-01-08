Although the Nigeria police force has declared him medically fit for trial, the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye has said he is not fit.
Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly spoke from his hospital bed at the Police Hospital in Garki, Abuja where he has been receiving treatment after he slumped at police custody.
Melaye said his blood pressure is high and he feels dizzy when the police visited him. In the video, the senator was seen struggling to speak loud as he needed someone to amplify his statements.
The police visited him with the intention to discharge him and take him to court to answer to the attempted murder case filed against him.
Certifying the Senator medically fit for trial, the Police Authority described the Senator’s request and actions so far as Nigerian Home video part 2.
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Police Medical, AIG Kaomi Amadu also faulted Melaye’s claim based on medical record from expert.
Senator Melaye, whose Abuja residence was under siege for eight days surrendered to Police operatives at the weekend amidst drama which landed him in the hospital.
The senator is wanted by the Police for a case of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when him and his armed thugs allegedly attacked Police personnel; shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.
