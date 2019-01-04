The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said he is not afraid of being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.



Obi, while stressing that five years since he left as governor of Anambra state, no one has come to say one naira was missing in government under his watch, said he did not accept to be running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to make money but to build a better Nigeria.





He said; “I have been five years out of government, and no one has come to say anyone naira is missing in government under my watch. EFCC can come and probe me if they like, but I am not afraid.





“I have suffered in Nigeria politics. During my impeachment as a governor, I came back to Agulu stayed and later went to court, and I stayed for three years in court to recover my mandate.







“Youths are not getting job because someone at the helm of affairs is mismanaging opportunities. Nigerian youths who are graduates are living in their father’s house in their productive age, you can imagine what will happen in their old age.





“I am not here to campaign to my people because I come from here and you know what I did in Anambra. Just give me the opportunity and we will change Nigeria, and the country will start working again.