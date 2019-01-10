President Muhammadu Buhari has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to work hard as he is sure of victory in the February poll.





He made this call on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the campaign council in Abuja.





Buhari, who gave an opening remark before the meeting went behind closed doors, charged members of the council to ensure victory for the party.





“I would like to appeal to you to dedicate and commit yourself once again to the task at hand. There is no doubt that victory is with us: it is ours, but that shouldn’t mean we should rest even for a moment,” he said.





“Even though we are confident of winning, I urge you to work as hard as you can so that we can maximize the scale and extent of our victory.





“I urge you to rise to the challenge of the great expectations this party and Nigerians have for you – and the confidence that I personally have in the ability of all of you to deliver.





“Needless to add, your selection was not easy, because in forming this council, the party settled only for the best. You are the cream of the party and I assure you that with the unity of purpose and effective harmony and communication, there is no political opponent you cannot overcome.”





Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the party, said the APC governors who did not make the programme were busy campaigning in their various states.





“Because they are governors, they are governing their states. Don’t forget that elections are not defined in Abuja, it will take place in the 36 states and I’m sure there are APC members who are campaigning for the House of Assembly, various federal house and senate constituencies, governorship constituencies,” he said.





“So it will not be helpful to bring them to Abuja. Here it is about policies, it will consummated and translated to practice across the 36 states, 774 local governments and ward.”





He added that the key issue was to go through the programme of activities, calendar of campaigns, various interests group within the country, the business community, the youths, women, people with disabilities and various special interests groups.





He also said things have changed in the past three and half years as compared to the 16 year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the president will have to visit each of the 36 states with this message.



