



President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to complete all the abandoned projects initiated by the People’s Democratic Party in the South East zone.





Buhari who spoke to journalists at Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday during the inauguration of a gully erosion control project said that the South East will benefit more if reelected.





Represented by the minister of Science and Technology, Ogbennaya Onu, the president said that the claim by the opposition that he was unfair to the south East was untrue.





Onu said, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is committed to ensuring that all the PDP abandoned projects in the Southeast geopolitical zone are completed under his reign as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The APC government is transparent, honest, sincere and committed to ensuring Nigerians are happy once again.”





“The PDP government didn’t complete any project in the Southeast geo-political zone during the time of President Goodluck Jonathan.”





According to the minister, the Gully erosion control project would help to recover buildings, protect the lives and properties of the people in the area.





Onu said that Buhari meant well for the people of the southeast zone, adding that it was why the present government had commissioned so many projects in the zone.