



Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, is currently at his office at police headquarters in Abuja.





Idris, who was expected to retire on January 3 when he reached the mandatory 35 years in service, arrived at his office at 11:40am.





He arrived in a convoy of at least six vehicles with his private car marked NPF 01. Before proceeding to his office, he was greeted by the parade guards within the force headquarters.





There have been speculations that his tenure might be extended till the elections are over. We, however, cannot confirm whether or not his tenure has been extended.

He met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday but details of the meeting were not made public.





Idris, who is the 19th indigenous inspector-general of police, was appointed on March 21, 2016. He replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from service on June 21, 2016.





The Niger state-born IGP joined the police on January 3, 1984. The expiration of his tenure is said to be generating tension and suspicion among the ranks and file of the police.





Critics of the current administration have alleged that there are plots to keep Idris in office so that he could work in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election.





Idris was the commissioner of police in Kano state during the 2015 general elections, further fuelling the concerns being raised by critics of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Idris will turn 60 on January 15, 2019.