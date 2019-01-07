Top Nigerian government officials saying that Nigeria is a hopeless country. Please why do you campaign for Office? Give way to those who still have hope in a better Nigeria. — #OGA (@yemialadee) January 7, 2019

Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water and stable electricity? You can't be in POWER forever don't forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave. — #OGA (@yemialadee) January 7, 2019

Top Nigerian government officials saying that Nigeria is a hopeless country. Please why do you campaign for Office? Give way to those who still have hope in a better Nigeria’.





‘Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water and stable electricity? You can’t be in POWER forever don’t forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave’.

Singer, Yemi Alade has reacted to the viral audio of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi allegedly calling out President Buhari and saying Nigeria is a hopeless country.In her reaction, Yemi Alade tweeted that government officials who think Nigeria is a hopeless country should rather resign and give way for people that believe in the country.