 If Nigeria is a hopeless country, step down – Yemi Alade blasts Amaechi | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » If Nigeria is a hopeless country, step down – Yemi Alade blasts Amaechi

3:56 PM 0 ,
A+ A-


Singer, Yemi Alade has reacted to the viral audio of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi allegedly calling out President Buhari and saying Nigeria is a hopeless country.

In her reaction, Yemi Alade tweeted that government officials who think Nigeria is a hopeless country should rather resign and give way for people that believe in the country.

She wrote:





Top Nigerian government officials saying that Nigeria is a hopeless country. Please why do you campaign for Office? Give way to those who still have hope in a better Nigeria’.


‘Politicians are all the same, what would it cost to have good roads, good education, good drinking water and stable electricity? You can’t be in POWER forever don’t forget, neither can you carry all the money to your grave’.




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top