



President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have come under attack over appointment of Amina Zakari as its head of Collation Centre for the 2019 elections.





Zakari, said to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s niece, by her new appointment, will be responsible for announcing the result of the presidential election.





This has since stirred reactions online from Nigerians, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





Giving his reaction to Zakari’s appointment, Omokri on his Twitter page, said Late Idi Amin would not make such appointement.





Omokri wrote: “How can INEC appoint Amina Zakari, President Buhari’s blood niece, as head of its collation centre for the 2019 elections?









“Even the late Idi Amin would not do this! This makes mockery of Buhari’s promise of a free and fair election.”