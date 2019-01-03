Nigerians onboard a commercial flight went spiritual as they expressed gratitude to God after a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt today, January 3rd. Twitter user @saratu who shared the video online, wrote;
''This is what happens when people land after spending two hours between Lagos and PH in a plane that nearly tumbled and couldn’t land three times. Never been more grateful for a safe landing''.
This is what happens when people land after spending two hours between Lagos and PH in a plane that nearly tumbled and couldn’t land three times.— S-dot (@saratu) January 3, 2019
Never been more grateful for a safe landing. pic.twitter.com/PfXBuTAe5f
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.