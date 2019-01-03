Nigerians onboard a commercial flight went spiritual as they expressed gratitude to God after a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt today, January 3rd. Twitter user @saratu who shared the video online, wrote;





''This is what happens when people land after spending two hours between Lagos and PH in a plane that nearly tumbled and couldn’t land three times. Never been more grateful for a safe landing''.







Watch a video from the flight which was shared online below