 VIDEO: Passengers in tears, express gratitude to God after escaping a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Passengers in tears, express gratitude to God after escaping a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt

11:45 PM 0
A+ A-
Video: Nigerians onboard a commercial flight express gratitude to God after a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt
Nigerians onboard a commercial flight went spiritual as they expressed gratitude to God after a terrifying flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt today, January 3rd. Twitter user @saratu who shared the video online, wrote;

''This is what happens when people land after spending two hours between Lagos and PH in a plane that nearly tumbled and couldn’t land three times. Never been more grateful for a safe landing''.

Watch a video from the flight which was shared online below




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top