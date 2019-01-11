Former minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has continued to insist that the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital shortly after he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council.





Fani-Kayode had urged Nigerians and particularly the Yorubas to pray for him stating despite their political differences he loves Bola Tinubu.





The 58-year old had added that something similar happened to Tinubu last year when he was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee, he lost his son.





He tweeted: Last year on the day that Bola Tinubu was appointed Chairman of the APC Reconciliation Commitee,he lost his son. 3 days ago, on the day that he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council, he slumped, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he remains till today.





His story had turned out to be false as Tinubu attended the APC Presidential council meeting yesterday but the former aviation minister has insisted that his story is true and would stand by it.





He posted this Tweet after photos of Tinubu with President Buhari at a meeting in Abuja on Thursday morning surfaced online.











