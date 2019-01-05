Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as Skillz on Saturday disclosed that he once dreamt that he will marryNollywood star, Funke Akindele but she never believed him.
According to JJC Skillz, he dreamt of marrying Funke Akindele in 2012, however after a week of romance they broke. However they came back together after the actress made a move. He wrote;
I have to testify 🙏 God is great 🙏 I had a dream one night around Christmas 2012 that I will be married to @funkejenifaakindele and believing in the mighty God I trust 💪🏾 I approached and she didn’t believe me. Daaaaah 😜 Lol 😞 A week of romance Ended 😭 We broke up and I wrote this song to send a message of what is to come. 💪🏾 My God has never lied or lead me astray 👏👏👏 A year later she had a calling to find me and so the story continues. The Master architect is at work.
This is coming after Abdulrasheed Bello popularly known as JJC revealed that one of his daughters, convinced him to marry Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.
He also said his children with other women have accepted Funke as his partner. JJC, who spoke in an interview with Playground TV, said,
“Well, before we got married in London, we all had a good relationship here in Nigeria.NigerianEye recalls that the couple recently welcomed a set of twins.
“The kids were always seeing this beautiful woman around daddy, and she always makes him happy. They might be away and in different continents, but they are part of our daily activities.
“The is also very close to them, they met her digital first. They didn’t know she was an actress then, because in the UK, they hardly watch Nigerian movies, but they love her so much.
“They all love each other. It’s a perfect blend. I remember my daughter telling me ‘Dad make sure you marry her. She’s a keeper.
“ And I did, I followed my daughter’s advice. One of my songs, Save The Last Dance’ was written for my wife, she really saved the last dance for me.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.