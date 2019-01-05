I have to testify 🙏 God is great 🙏 I had a dream one night around Christmas 2012 that I will be married to @funkejenifaakindele and believing in the mighty God I trust 💪🏾 I approached and she didn’t believe me. Daaaaah 😜 Lol 😞 A week of romance Ended 😭 We broke up and I wrote this song to send a message of what is to come. 💪🏾 My God has never lied or lead me astray 👏👏👏 A year later she had a calling to find me and so the story continues. The Master architect is at work.

“Well, before we got married in London, we all had a good relationship here in Nigeria.



“The kids were always seeing this beautiful woman around daddy, and she always makes him happy. They might be away and in different continents, but they are part of our daily activities.



“The is also very close to them, they met her digital first. They didn’t know she was an actress then, because in the UK, they hardly watch Nigerian movies, but they love her so much.



“They all love each other. It’s a perfect blend. I remember my daughter telling me ‘Dad make sure you marry her. She’s a keeper.



“ And I did, I followed my daughter’s advice. One of my songs, Save The Last Dance’ was written for my wife, she really saved the last dance for me.”

