A former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, on Saturday urged the people of Oke Ogun and other communities in the area to support his party’s governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, in the next election.









Ladoja recently defected from the African Democratic Congress to the Zenith Labour Party and he picked the Secretary to the State Government, during his tenure, Alli, as the governorship candidate of the party.









The former governor said he retired from seeking political offices because he overworked himself while he was governor of the state and he deserved to rest.









Ladoja spoke while featuring in a programme aired by Gravity FM, Igboho and monitored by our correspondent.









He recounted his journey from Accord Party to the Zenith Labour Party and how candidates selection procedure forced him to leave the ADC.









He added that the 2015 governorship election in the state was not free and fair, saying that was why his party filed a petition before the election petition tribunal.









He said, “We have done what we could do, but I have said I won’t vie for any political office again.









“I almost neglected my family when I was in government because I gave my all to ensure good governance.









“I will only counsel Sharafadeen Alli when he becomes governor.









“ I can’t run his government for him. He would be the one to receive the praises or insults, so he will do well to heed to good advice.”









The former governor stated that he did not have any influence while he was in the ADC.









Ladoja said, “They started doing things they didn’t tell us before we joined the party.









“They didn’t tell us that some persons would be given automatic tickets.









“We questioned the integrity of those they wanted to give automatic tickets. What is the assurance that people will vote for them?









“When we saw that we couldn’t persuade them to do the right thing, we decided to leave the party because we aren’t sure of its future.”