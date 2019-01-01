



Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says he has nothing to do with any foreign media consultant.





On Saturday, David Pride, a motivational speaker had announced on Twitter that he had been hired to serve a social media consultant to Atiku.





“Excited to announce that I have been contracted as the social media consultant for 2019 Presidential Candidate of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar. His vision to get Nigeria Working Again and taking care of the less fortunate is one I support and I’m excited to,” Pride had tweeted.





But reacting via a statement issued on his behalf on Monday, Paul Ibe, his spokesman, Atiku described Pride as an impostor.





“A certain David Pride who claims to have been contracted by the Atiku Campaign and announced himself as a media consultant is an impostor unknown to His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar,” the statement read.





“Please disregard, his claim is false.”





The PDP hired Brian Ballard, a top US lobbyist, ahead of the 2019 elections. The influential lobbyist has President Donald Trump as one of his clients.