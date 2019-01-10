The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has commenced the sale of registration forms for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.









The information was contained on the verified Twitter handle of the examinations body, @JAMBHQ.









In a series of tweets, the exam body says:









1. No candidate should proceed to any CBT centre without first creating a profile.









2. Candidates are advised to create a profile by sending their name (Surname, First-name, and Middle-name) via SMS to 55019.









3. After which a 10 digit profile code would be sent to their telephone number.









4. This code will then be used to purchase the application document at the point of purchase (Banks, MMOs, MFBs, USSD Partners etc).









5. A form e-pin would then be sent to the candidate via SMS.









6. The candidate is to present the e-pin at any JAMB accredited CBT centre for registration.