



Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has revealed how he spurned the bribe from the Federal Government to construct a road to his village as a way of holding him in the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Speaking at a rally in Silame, Sokoto to flag off the PDP campaigns in Sokoto State, Tambuwal fumed at the hunger in the country and what he described as the incompetence of the Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government in tackling the insecurity problems in the country.





Charging voters to vote out the APC from all levels of government, Tambuwal assured that the PDP would win every available position in Sokoto State to punish the APC for its hatred for the people of Sokoto State.





Noting the effort to restrain him from leaving the APC, he said:

“When they realised I was about to leave the APC, they hurriedly packaged a road contract in my village to plead with me not to leave. We cannot continue to tolerate a government that has abandoned his people. The APC hates to invest in our people. Sokoto State will punish the APC at the elections. We will mobilise our people to come out enmasse to vote for PDP. We don’t make empty boasts like our opponents. We speak with our thumbs and PVCs and by next month, we will humble them”, he submitted.





“Sokoto is a PDP state, there is no doubt about that. No matter what some propagandists may say, this state will be delivered to PDP 100 percent. How can anyone claim that 50,000 of our solid and faithful members defected to APC in the small courtyard of Senator Wamakko. We cannot be detained by the past, especially by those who plundered the state resources and wanted us to keep quiet. By the special grace of Allah, there will be no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender our state to people who do not mean well for our people” he added.







Noting what he described as his refusal to plunder the economy of the state as reportedly done by his predecessor, he said:





“our opponents are angry because we have refused to open the treasury to service so-called godfathers and their thugs. Our mandate is with the electorates and we will do everything humanly possible to deliver on our campaign promises without equivocation. We are doing everything within our powers to ensure that we forestall the incursion of any armed banditry that has continued to ravage our sister Zamfara state. Our hearts and support are for our neighbours always”.