



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has narrated an experience he had with his wife Dolapo as a result of a fake news story about him.





Speaking during a BBC world service conference on countering fake news, Osinbajo recalled how the said story nearly caused trouble between him and his wife.





He recalled that a blog had posted a picture of him intertwined between two strippers with a headline ‘Osinbajo caught with strippers’.





Osinbajo said the story in question was manipulated to portray him as being with the strippers whereas they were “fully clothed” in the original picture he took with them.





“So, I read a story in a famous blog that said, ‘Osinbajo caught with strippers’. And there was a photograph of me sitting between two perfectly clothed ladies but underneath this picture, the same ladies were not wearing much.





“In checking, the photographs with these two ladies at an entertainment event were taken when they were perfectly clothed but by the time the story was put out, it was as though I had taken a photo with them at the time they were not clothed at all.”





Osinbajo said while he wasn’t in the picture where they were not wearing clothes “with just the caption, the stories gave the impression that I was in the company of these ladies at a point when they were doing their business.”