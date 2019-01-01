



The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Federal Government’s TraderMoni scheme as a direct “re-looting of the Abacha loots.”





The former Governor also described the scheme as an avenue for advanced votes buying.





Fayose wondered why Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should leave Abuja spending about N25 million on maintenance of presidential jet as well as allowances for himself, aides, protocols, security and others just to share N10 million.





According to him, if the President Muhammadu Buhari government was sincere about TraderMoni, the fund should have been paid into bank accounts of beneficiaries.





He said by this, the disbursement would have been traced and properly audited.





Fayose insisted that “When I was governor, more than 20,000 people got N5,000 monthly stipend and the money was paid into their bank accounts.”





The former made the claim in a statement issued on Monday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka.





He said Nigerians had already seen through the deceit of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government and will respond appropriately with their votes in 2019.





He said, “If not that TraderMoni was to reloot the recovered Abacha loot, the proper way was for beneficiaries to be captured biometrically and the N10,000 paid into their bank accounts instead of the Vice President going to the market to share cash.





“Most importantly, there is nowhere that the Vice President will travel to outside Abuja that he won’t spend up to N25 million on his allowances, maintenance of presidential jet and the allowances of his retinue of aides, including security men.





“Therefore, of what economic sense is going to say Kano to share the N10,000 cash to 1,000 people? Isn’t spending N25 million to share N10 million same as being penny wise pound foolish?”