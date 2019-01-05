The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Imam has alleged that the increasing spate of Boko Haram attacks may be politically motivated.He said there was an urgent need to set up an inquiry into the attacks, with the task of unearthing the culprits and punishing them.Speaking to journalists at the inauguration of Borno PDP Campaign Council on Friday in Maiduguri, Imam asked, “Why the increase in Boko Haram attacks when the elections are by the corner and our people made to flee back to Maiduguri and probably consigned back to life in the IDP camp?.”He said from what have been seen so far, the increase in the attacks looks politically motivated and something need to be done urgently to address it.He said, “A lot more need to be looked into. There is no reason why people are going to be pushed down to Maiduguri just for the reason of the elections.“We are appealing to security agencies and our people to be more vigilant and arrest those that are behind this problem.”Earlier addressing the campaign council headed by Alhaji Kaka Bolori, Imam said,“The challenges before us is enormous in the weeks ahead, as we are going into general elections. We need to be steadfast and committed to our desire in the elections and do the needful to win.“We need change for we currently have poverty of leadership. We lack transparency and there is high level of corruption and increasing insecurity.”He promised that his administration would provide solutions to all these if elected.“I am assuring our people that if swore in as governor on May 29, within six months there would not be IDP camps, everybody in the state would be fully settled in their homes, villages and towns,” said Imam.He insisted that “There is no reason for IDP camps in Borno state. The other two states we were in the crisis together don’t have IDP camps anymore. In Yobe you can go to your farms and can travel day and night. Why not this in Borno, there is more to it than we know now.“When we come into power, we are going to ensure that the security of lives is restored.”