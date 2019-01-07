



The chief military rebel who led a failed coup in Gabon on Monday has been arrested and two of his commandos killed after they stormed a public radio station , the presidency said .A group of soldiers attempted to take power and called in a radio appeal for a popular uprising against ailing President Ali Bongo, who is abroad recovering from a stroke .Security forces stormed the radio station in the capital Libreville to take it back , killing two rebel troops, arresting their leader and freeing journalists who had been forced to help rebels make their appeal .“ The situation is under control, ” the presidency statement said .Six rebel troops earlier Monday burst into the state radio broadcasting station , “ neutralising ” gendarmes in front of the building before making their broadcast , it said .Officials earlier said five rebels had entered the building and four had been arrested .The message was read by a person who identified himself as Lieutenant Ondo Obiang Kelly, the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a previously unknown group , the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces.He said a “ national restoration council ” would be formed in the former French colony “to guarantee a democratic transition for the Gabonese people ”.Bongo is staying at a private residence in the Moroccan capital Rabat after suffering a stroke . He made a televised speech on New Year ’ s Eve but has not been in the West African country since October.( AFP)