 FULL LIST: Lagos alone equals 65% of entire south-east voters | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FULL LIST: Lagos alone equals 65% of entire south-east voters

1:10 PM 0
A+ A-

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced the total number of voters in the country as over 84 million.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the national voter register hit 84,004,084 after the continuous voter registration which ended in 2018.

The figure, which constitutes 42 percent of Nigeria’s 198 million population, is 15.17 million more than the 68,833,476 voters who participated in the 2015 elections.

QUICK FACTS FROM THE NATIONAL VOTER REGISTER:
Lagos has highest number of voters with 6,570,291, followed by Kano which has 5,457,747 voters.


The voters in Lagos equals 65.3 percent of the voters in the south-east which is the least among the regions with 10,057,130 voters.

North-west region leads with 24 percent of the voters (20,158,100) followed by 19.39 percent in south-west (16,292,212). Other regional data are 11.9 percent of the voters (10,057,130) in south-east; 15.9 percent in south-south (12,841,279); 13.4 percent in north-east (11,289,293); and 15.9 percent in north-central (13, 366,070).

Youth – between 18 and 35 years – constitute the highest number of voters with 51.11 percent at 42,938,458 voters.

Below is the representation of the voters in all the 36 states and the FCT:
S/N
STATES
NO OF VOTERS
1
Abia 
1,932,892
2
Adamawa
1,973,083
3
Akwa Ibom
2,119,727
4
Anambra
2,447,996
5
Bauchi
2,462,843
6
Bayelsa
923,182
7
Benue
2,480,131
8
Borno
2,315,956
9
Cross River
1,527,289
10
Delta
2,845,274
11
Ebonyi
1,459,933
12
Edo
2,210,534
13
Ekiti
909,967
14
Enugu
1,944,016
15
FCT
1,344,856
16
Gombe
1,394,393
17
Imo
2,272,293
18
Jigawa
2,111,106
19
Kaduna
3,932,492
20
Kano
5,457,747
21
Katsina
3,230,230
22
Kebbi
1,806,231
23
Kogi
1,646,350
24
Kwara
1,406,457
25
Lagos
6,570,291
26
Nasarawa
1,617,786
27
Niger
2,390,035
28
Ogun
2,375,003
29
Ondo
1,822,346
30
Osun
1,680,498
31
Oyo
2,934,107
32
Plateau
2,480,455
33
Rivers
3,215,273
34
Sokoto
1,903,166
35
Taraba
1,777,105
36
Yobe
1,365,913
37
Zamfara
1,717,128
Total
84,004,084
NEW VOTERS
15,170,608








KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top