The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced the total number of voters in the country as over 84 million.





Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the national voter register hit 84,004,084 after the continuous voter registration which ended in 2018.





The figure, which constitutes 42 percent of Nigeria’s 198 million population, is 15.17 million more than the 68,833,476 voters who participated in the 2015 elections.





QUICK FACTS FROM THE NATIONAL VOTER REGISTER:

Lagos has highest number of voters with 6,570,291, followed by Kano which has 5,457,747 voters.

The voters in Lagos equals 65.3 percent of the voters in the south-east which is the least among the regions with 10,057,130 voters.





North-west region leads with 24 percent of the voters (20,158,100) followed by 19.39 percent in south-west (16,292,212). Other regional data are 11.9 percent of the voters (10,057,130) in south-east; 15.9 percent in south-south (12,841,279); 13.4 percent in north-east (11,289,293); and 15.9 percent in north-central (13, 366,070).





Youth – between 18 and 35 years – constitute the highest number of voters with 51.11 percent at 42,938,458 voters.







S/N STATES NO OF VOTERS 1 Abia 1,932,892 2 Adamawa 1,973,083 3 Akwa Ibom 2,119,727 4 Anambra 2,447,996 5 Bauchi 2,462,843 6 Bayelsa 923,182 7 Benue 2,480,131 8 Borno 2,315,956 9 Cross River 1,527,289 10 Delta 2,845,274 11 Ebonyi 1,459,933 12 Edo 2,210,534 13 Ekiti 909,967 14 Enugu 1,944,016 15 FCT 1,344,856 16 Gombe 1,394,393 17 Imo 2,272,293 18 Jigawa 2,111,106 19 Kaduna 3,932,492 20 Kano 5,457,747 21 Katsina 3,230,230 22 Kebbi 1,806,231 23 Kogi 1,646,350 24 Kwara 1,406,457 25 Lagos 6,570,291 26 Nasarawa 1,617,786 27 Niger 2,390,035 28 Ogun 2,375,003 29 Ondo 1,822,346 30 Osun 1,680,498 31 Oyo 2,934,107 32 Plateau 2,480,455 33 Rivers 3,215,273 34 Sokoto 1,903,166 35 Taraba 1,777,105 36 Yobe 1,365,913 37 Zamfara 1,717,128 Total 84,004,084 NEW VOTERS 15,170,608



