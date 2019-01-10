



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that the offer from the Federal Government towards resolving the demands of ASUU as contained in the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoA) is still fluid and far from expectations.





ASUU, in Strike Bulletin 8 signed by its President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, asked its members to await rapidly unfolding developments from the strike.





As a union, ASUU said that it will not participate in the conduct of 2019 elections but its members may voluntarily participate.





Ogunyemi, in the bulletin, said the proposal from government towards resolving the demands of ASUU as contained in the 2017 MoA is still fluid and far from expectations.





He said, “Though some progress has been made with respect to discussion with Government agents (The Minister of Labour and Employment as well as Minister of Education), at the moment, the proposal from Government towards resolving the demand of ASUU as contained in 2017 MoA and Strike Bulletin 1 is still too fluid and far from expectations.





“Hence, it is the view of the NSCC that members should await further developments which are rapidly unfolding.





“In accordance with the ASUU’s long standing position, ASUU as a union will not participate in the conduct of 2019 general elections, although members may voluntarily participate in the conduct of the elections.





“However, members are prohibited from participating in the election processes using any material that bears ASUU or relates to the union.”