Photos of Reekado Banks and billionaire, Femi Otedola’s eldest daughter, Tolani is generating a lot of speculation that both may be in a relationship.





Their dating speculations is one of the hottest gist on twitter as Nigerians have continue to react to the possibility of the rumour being true.





In the photos both were seen seriously looking at each other like they are lost in the ocean of love and also laughing like they are so fond of each other.

Nigerians certainly have a lot to say on twitter. Check out reactions:





@Biisi96 – Cuppy Otedola with Asa.Temi otedola with MR eazi

Tolani otedola And Reekado Banks are now looking at each other somehow.

I’m not saying anything oh, but if it smells and looks like love. Then it’s porbaly love.





Temi taken, Cuppy taken

Now Reekado Banks has taken tolani otedola too 😭😭😭 .

Let me go and rerun the paynt I stole. They’ve stolen the girl I want to impress





@PattyAmaka – This one that it looks like Tolani Otedola And Reekado Banks are dating, please who is buying assurance for who 🙄

Because Valentine’s Day is almost here o 😂 .





@AnayoAnn – so all the otedola girls are taken 🤔 please who knows his son’s handle? I want to check something 😐





@ThePR_Captain – I have seen Tolani perform and she’s got a great voice and good songs too. I can’t wait to see what music these two have got but Tolani Otedola is way older than Reekado Banks, so ain’t believing this dating thingy.





@TessyHyzeek – How I wish this Tolani Otedola girl was dating someone like Kizz Daniel. But Reekado Banks is not bad, as long as she’s not dating that Social Media Lucky Dube, no problem.





@QuiteBigUnder – Poverty is a disease, Bruh so na Otedola last daughter don catch Una eye nw abi 🤦 ‍ ♂ ️



