Former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, on Tuesday inaugurated parallel Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Councils in the state.









While Fayose, at an event in the Adebayo area of the state capital, inaugurated Chief Dipo Anisulowo as the Atiku Abubakar’s campaign council’s director-general, Olujimi, at the Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, inaugurated Yinka Akerele as the PDP’s presidential candidate’s campaign DG.









However, both sides agreed to a former deputy governor of the state, Prof Kolapo Olusola, as chairman of the presidential campaign council in the state.









Trouble started in the state PDP when Olujimi on Monday faulted composition of the campaign council published by a pro-Fayose group, saying it was at variance with what was agreed on at their meeting, hence her rejection of the council.









Fayose, who spoke at the event, said he had been fair to the caucuses of the party in the state in constituting the campaign council by allowing caucus leaders to choose representatives to be part of the team.









He said, “I won’t ever fight for leadership. It is the people who will identify their leaders. I am not contesting any election.”









But on his part, Olujimi said, “Why we are here is that we are saying that we cannot shift the goalpost in the middle of the game. We are standing by the original list.









“If the party’s stakeholders met and selected people, no individual, including Fayose, has the right to void same.”









The lawmaker added, “Those appointed have started work. They have even written letters to the state government for the use of the stadium. They were supposed to have been inaugurated on January 3. Suddenly everything changed and Fayose tinkered with the list.”