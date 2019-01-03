



Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday reacted to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term by the Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.





Mbaka had claimed that if God was against Buhari, He would have allowed him to die.





In his new year message, the clergyman said Buhari remained the best presidential candidate.





“Among all the Presidential aspirants, Buhari stands in the best position in winning the presidential election,” Mbaka had said.

Reacting to Mbaka’s endorsement, Fani-Kayode described the cleric as an agent of Satan.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “If God does not want Buhari he could have died – Father Mbaka.





“Short man devil has spoken! I am convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that this creature from the 7th circle of hell is an agent of satan.





“He is worse than Rasputin: he thrives on falsehood and reeks of sulphur!”