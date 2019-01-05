



A middle-aged woman, Folashade Komolafe, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing her husband, John Oloye.

The deceased’s family accused Komolafe of hitting him over the head with an object following an altercation between them on December 30, 2018 at their residence on Bunmi Ajakaye Street, Ilemba Hausa, Lagos State.

Oloye’s elder brother, Felix, who spoke for the family, told City Round that the deceased had called him around 11.30pm the previous day, informing him that he and his wife were at a police post because of an issue.

Felix explained that he spoke to a policeman at the police post and the couple were asked to go home after the matter was resolved.

Felix said he got a call around 4am on December 30 from a friend of Oloye, who broke the news of the 38-year-old driver’s death to him.

He said, “At 11.30pm on December 29, my younger brother called me and said he had an issue with his wife and that they were at a police post near their place. He said he was having too much problem with the woman and that he could not resist it. I have never seen the woman before, but I learnt she was way older than my brother.

“They left the police post about 45 minutes after. Surprisingly around 4am, I received a call from his friend, Promise, that he (Oloye) was dead. He said he bled seriously from his mouth and nose.”

Our correspondent learnt that Oloye was rushed to a private hospital in the community, but was rejected. He reportedly died on the way to the Idimu General Hospital.

Felix added, “I asked Promise to take the corpse and the woman to the police post they went to the previous day. On getting there, the police said they could not detain the woman at the post. She was taken to the Ilemba Hausa Police Station. My greatest surprise is that the woman has not been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, since the incident occurred. I don’t know the cause of the delay.

“The investigating police officer said the woman was denying the crime. There was a sign that he had been violently hit in his head. The woman hit him in the head and he died. Both of them left the station at the same time and went home. After some hours, he died and there was blood everywhere inside their room. Did robbers attack them? I don’t understand what the police are doing. If the police refused to say the truth regarding this issue, I believe the Divisional Police Officer will find himself to blame.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Chike Oti, said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, had directed that the case be transferred to the SCIID for further investigation.

Oti stated that Oloye’s corpse had been taken to the Badagry General Hospital for autopsy.

The PPRO said preliminary investigation revealed that Oloye and the suspect had a history of recurring domestic violence, adding that the head of the deceased was found smashed.

He said, “We are investigating a murder case involving the woman and the CP has directed that the matter be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for detailed investigation.